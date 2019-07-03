Translate

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

No Erosion Issues At Fly Creek Apartment Project

Fairhope, Alabama



Retreat at Fairhope Village apartments


COMPLETION LATER THIS YEAR?

During a presentation before the last council meeting, building inspector Eric Cortinas said he toured the Retreat At Fly Creek apartment complex construction site recently (behind Publix grocery) after several weeks of heavy rain, and found no major erosion issues there.

Cortinas said there are multiple layers of protection there including three 1,000 ft. long silt fences and a gabion wall; they all worked as designed.

June 19th inspection report
At the lowest spot on the site, a silt fence was over-topped, but only by sand (no red clay) that apparently did not make it all the was to the creek, he said.

Some of the grass and other vegetation on slopes that died during the dry Spring is to be replaced.

The "turbidity" noticed in the creek a times by some citizens (photos on social media) may be attributed to other problems in the area (property upstream and downstream), he said.

According to their website (click), the first apartments are expected to be available later this year.



looking west



lowest spot overtopped



silt fence


gabion wall and silt fences









