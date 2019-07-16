Rose Garden Condo Appeal Fails

|Appeal denied
OTHER OPTIONS BEING CONSIDERED
The appeal of a September 2017 decision by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals not to allow variances that would have allowed construction of a 3- story condominium under the bluff east of the city's rose garden was denied by circuit Judge Joseph Norton recently.
Case CV-2017-901130.00: "Plaintiff's requested variance ... of the Fairhope Zoning Ordinance (minimum setbacks) to reduce or eliminate front and rear setbacks ... and the issuance of special conditions applicable to the subject property sufficient to allow the same to be devoted to multi-family residential use i... s denied,"
Mr. Pope told the Times he may pursue some sort of low rise (single floor?) restaurant/coffee/ice cream shop for the property instead; but that would also require variances of some type.
Or, he may seek to incorporate it somehow into the city's upcoming $6 million waterfront restoration/stabilization project, using BP RESTORE ACT grants, Pope said.
|Current building vacant
