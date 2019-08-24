Barney Gaston Day Proclaimed To Honor Veteran

WORLD WAR TWO PILOT
Museum director Alan Samry presided as Mayor Karin Wilson signed a proclamation making today 'Barney Gaston Day' in honor of the Fairhope veteran who was killed in action during WW II seventy-five years ago this week.
An Organic School graduate, Lt. Gaston had enlisted at age 18 in 1943; and became a P-47 pilot in the Army Air Force.
He was killed defending Sivry, France from an advancing German column on August 26, 1944.
Museum special projects manager Darby Wiik talked about the documents and artifacts she assembled about him that will be on display at the museum indefinitely.
|Museum Director Samry
|Special project manager Darby Wiik
|Jill Godard, Gaston's niece
|Godard family relatives of Gaston, standing left
