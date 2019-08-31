City Axes Tree Trimming Contractor

Fairhope, Alabama
FAILURE TO PERFORM CONTRACT
The city council voted to terminate its contract with Burford's Tree Inc. of Anniston Al. due to "failure to perform according to the standards of the contract" with them. The second contract extension was executed in February of this year and began on April 12th.
City Electric Department Manager Mike Allison said the company has failed to provide the required two crews ... and had fallen behind in routine tree trimming resulting in periodic electrical outages and interruptions around town from falling limbs.
A letter had been sent in June to the company from the city attorney and they had meetings with them but they still have an insufficient number of people to do the job, Allison said.
Bids will be solicited for a replacement contractor; in the meantime city electric crews will do some of the trimming themselves.
