COMMENTARY: Enact Ordinance 1653

COUNCIL SHOULD ENACT ORDINANCE 1653
It's been said "the perfect is the enemy of the good."
The city council should override the mayor’s veto and enact Ordinance 1653 regulating overnight (10 PM - 6 AM) camping/sleeping in the city; in fact is there is already a similar one covering beaches (General Code: Chapter 6 -11).
Based on tried and true ones used by other cities, it has been fully tested and will serve as another tool to help police protect the heath, safety, and welfare of all citizens; tinkering with it now could raise legal validity issues down the road.
We are confident that Police Chief Hollinghead, the mayor, and council will enforce it in a compassionate and appropriate fashion, commensurate with traditional Fairhope community values (answerable to voters at election time).
Changes may be addressed by amendment later, if they should become necessary.
