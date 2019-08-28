ESMPO To Consider Bay Bridge No-Toll Resolution

|Resolution 2019-24
SPECIAL POLICY BOARD MEETING WEDNESDAY
During a special meeting tomorrow in the Fairhope city council chambers (2 PM), the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Policy Board will consider a resolution against tolling the I-10 bay bridge, or any other Interstate Highway in Alabama for that matter.
If it passes, the resolution could stop or slow the proposed $2.1 billion project.
A summary of the resolution:
1. Hereby removes all ESMPO project entries from the Transportation Improvement Program that relate to the “I-10 MOBILE RIVER BRIDGE & BAYWAY PROJECT”
2. Urges ALDOT to provide a plan to deliver the Project in a manner that eliminates making Interstate 10 a toll road as tolling will have a negative impact on the citizens and transportation network within the Eastern Shore MPO urbanized area.
3. Encourages ALDOT to formally adopt a policy not to toll any existing portion of the Eisenhower Interstate System in the State of Alabama.
TWO FAIRHOPE REPRESENTATIVES
Mayor Karin Wilson, one of Fairhope's representatives on the Policy Board, has already come out in opposition to the toll; the city's other, councilman Jack Burrell tells the Times he is "listening to his constituents" about the matter.
Another option is to table it, take no action at this meeting.
(The Fairhope city council as a body took no position on the issue; our polling two weeks ago indicated there was no consensus at that time.)
Other members of the Board include:
Mayor Dane Haygood, Chairman (City of Daphne)
Councilman Jack Burrell, Vice Chairman (City of Fairhope)
Councilman Ron Scott (City of Daphne)
Mayor Karin Wilson, (City of Fairhope)
Mayor Mike McMillan (City of Spanish Fort)
Councilman Richard Teal (Town of Loxley)
Commissioner Joe Davis (Baldwin County)
Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood (Baldwin County)
Matthew Ericksen, P.E., Division Engineer (Alabama Department of Transportation)
Members are allowed to appoint proxies if they are not able to attend.
|July 2019 Policy Board meeting
