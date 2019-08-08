Fairhope Council Members Weigh In On Bridge Toll

RESOLUTION COMING?
Others cities have already passed resolutions opposing any toll and Mayor Wilson opposes it too, but based on our informal polling today Fairhope's city council is split on the question of how to pay for the proposed Mobile Bay Bridge.
Councilmen Brown and Robinson told the Times they are against any toll at all, councilman Boone believes a toll is the "only way the bridge gets built" ... and Conyers is undecided at this point (a smaller toll may be ok).
Councilman Burrell is out of town, but said in a published interview he believed some degree of toll may be necessary as well to build the bridge; it's possible the full council will consider an official resolution during its regular meeting next week.
PART OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN
According to various media reports, public-private partnerships financed by tolls is an integral component of President's Trump's "trillion dollar infrastructure plan", introduced last year.
Excerpts from 'The Hill' magazine:
"Toll roads may surge under a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal being floated by Donald Trump.
The president elect’s idea for rebuilding the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges relies on private companies instead of the federal government to back transportation projects.
Experts say that means investors will be attracted to projects that can recoup their investment costs using some sort of revenue stream, such as through tolls or user fees.
Cash-strapped cities and states have long struggled to raise revenue for transportation projects. The federal gasoline tax hasn’t been raised in over 20 years, while states are banned by the federal government from tolling existing lanes on interstate highways.
Historically, the country’s infrastructure is financed through state and local governments using a mix of their own revenues, federal highway aid and issued bonds.
But public-private partnerships – which have been advocated by both Democrats and Republicans – allow private firms to bid on transportation projects, build and maintain the project for a set amount of time, and recover costs through tolls or set state payments."
The president elect’s idea for rebuilding the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges relies on private companies instead of the federal government to back transportation projects.
Experts say that means investors will be attracted to projects that can recoup their investment costs using some sort of revenue stream, such as through tolls or user fees.
Cash-strapped cities and states have long struggled to raise revenue for transportation projects. The federal gasoline tax hasn’t been raised in over 20 years, while states are banned by the federal government from tolling existing lanes on interstate highways.
Historically, the country’s infrastructure is financed through state and local governments using a mix of their own revenues, federal highway aid and issued bonds.
But public-private partnerships – which have been advocated by both Democrats and Republicans – allow private firms to bid on transportation projects, build and maintain the project for a set amount of time, and recover costs through tolls or set state payments."
1 comment:
Politicians always like to promise the voters free stuff in an election year.
Post a Comment