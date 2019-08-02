The Fairhope Times
Local news and events for Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Search This Blog
Translate
Friday, August 2, 2019
Flower Clock Repairs Completed
Fairhope, Alabama
After extensive repairs, the city's flower clock is up and running again. Gear and bearing damage to its movement was fixed at a specialty shop in Pennsylvania.
at
8:41:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment