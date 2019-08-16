Future of Pelican's Nest Science Lab Uncertain

|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
NOW CITY PROPERTY
The city council assigned council president Jack Burrell to approach the Baldwin County School Board about continuing using the Pelican's Nest Science Lab building on the K-1 school campus as a science lab for elementary school students this school year.
Burrell told the Times even though FEEF financed construction of the building back in the late 1990's -- it is his understanding that the city now owns the building; it was included in the city's recent purchase of the K-1 school property.
From FEEF's website: "The Foundation’s signature project, the award winning Pelican’s Nest Science Lab, opened in 1997 under the direction of Charlene Dindo. Though the K-1 Center closed in 2011, the lab is open and continues to provide environmental education to elementary students countywide operating under the direction of Fairhope Elementary teacher Kacie Hardman."
(The Pelican's Nest building continues to be an integral part of the Foundation's new proposal for a STEAM school campus there, pictured below. It is just one of many possible uses proposed for the property.)
COULD BE MOVED OR LEASED
Burrell said he envisioned leasing the building for a nominal $1/year if the School Board is interested.
School Board President Christenberry told the Times recently the Board had no interest in continuing using the facility since the property is no longer owned by them, but there was a possibility of relocating it to one of their other five school campuses in the area. It is currently the only the habitable structure on the city's K-1 property; no other possible uses have been mentioned by the city yet.
|FEEF's STEAM school proposal for K-1 property
