Mayor Vetoes Controversial Ordinance

Fairhope, Alabama
NEEDS TO BE REEVALUATED?
Mayor Wilson has vetoed an ordinance approved unanimously by the city council during its last meeting regarding sleeping in vehicles and elsewhere "out of doors" in the city's police jurisdiction.
Wilson told the Times she and Police Chief Hollinghead decided some of the wording needed reworking/re-evaluating. Two-thirds of the city council may vote to over-ride the veto at Monday's meeting (4 votes needed to over-ride) if they choose to do so.
(We have asked councilman Burrell for comments but have not heard back yet.)
