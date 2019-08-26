New Eastside Sidewalk Construction Underway

|New Twin Beech Road Sidewalk
ESMPO 'TAP' PROJECTS
Construction has begun on sidewalks in the vicinity of Fairhope High and Middle Schools along Twin Beech Road east to CR 13, Manley Road east to CR 13, and CR 13 from the Sedgefield neighborhood south down to the Fairhope Soccer Complex.
All are funded through the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization using federal Transportation Alternative Program grants, that require a 20% match from the city.
EJ Builders was the low bidder for the Cr 13 project at $589,609 and McElhenry Construction Company for the ones on Twin Beech and Manley Roads for $443,316 (not to exceed figures for all).
|East Manley Road sidewalk to be completed.
|CR 13 sidewalk coming soon.
