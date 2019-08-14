Popular Fairhope Coffee Shop Expanding

|New coffee shop coming to 314 Greeno Rd.
"HANDCRAFTED" COFFEE COMING NEAR HOSPITAL
The city's board of adjustments gave Refuge Coffee special permission for limited manufacturing use on B-2 zoned property in the Hospital Overlay District at 314 S. Greeno Road.
Their current downtown store on Bancroft will remain; the new location will be used for industrial coffee roasting/grinding, packaging, labeling, and shipping ... as well as a traditional coffee shop for staff and visitors to nearby Thomas Hospital ... with limited pastries for sale too.
According to Refuge manager Jordan Lawhorn, the ground coffee will be sold locally to stores, restaurants and Bed and Breakfast's, as well as online.
Property owner Bob Taupeka said a previous coffee shop did not make it there (The Burrow) but this one has a better chance since they plan to produce and sell packaged products too.
He said the building was once used as an office for Emperor Clock, a diabetes center, a drug store, and a "cup cake shop." A food truck that has been parking there during lunch is not affiliated and should continue.
|Refuge Coffee's Bancroft St. location
1 comment:
The hospital can not run without coffee.
