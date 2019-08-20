Tribute Planned For Fairhope War Hero

"BARNEY" GASTON DAY SATURDAY
A ceremony will be held Saturday August 24th at 10 AM at the Museum of History to commemorate the loss of one of Fairhope's finest sons, who was killed in action 75 years ago during World War II.
E. B. "Barney" Gaston II, the son of Arthur F. Gaston and grandson of principal town founder Ernest Berry Gaston himself, was a 1942 Organic School graduate who enlisted in 1943 at age 18 to become a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Force.
His PF 47 'Thunderbolt' aircraft was shot down during its 25th mission supporting the 'D Day' invasion, while attacking a German column threatening the town of Sivry, Courtry, France (SE of Paris) on August 26, 1944; Paris was liberated by American troops the day before. His remains were returned to Fairhope in 1948 and are buried in the Colony Cemetery in the family plot. Citizens of the grateful French town erected a memorial there as well.
|Gaston's PF 47
|Fairhope Colony Cemetery
|French memorial.
No comments:
Post a Comment