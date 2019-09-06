Boutique Hotel Back Up For Final Approval

Fairhope, Alabama
NO DEAL REACHED
The site plan for a 3 story hotel on the northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street is back for final approval during Monday's city council meeting.
-
Site Plan Review and Approval - Request of Larry Smith, PE with S.E. Civil Engineering,
on behalf of 10 N. Section, LLC (Matt Bowers), for approval of 10 N. Section Street
Boutique Hotel, a Multiple Occupancy Project (MOP) with 13 units – located at the northeast
corner of the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street in the Central Business
District of downtown Fairhope, consisting of 0.07 acres; and approved contingent upon
conditions recommended by the Planning Commission and Staff.
TABLED FROM MAY MEETING
It had been tabled from a council meeting last May to allow time for the property owner/developer Matt Bowers to address objections voiced by councilors: mostly concerning the requested re-location of the city-owned courtyard to the clock corner to allow for traditional community events to continue there.
Attorneys for the city and Bowers have been negotiating since; but according to Council President Burrell no solution has been reached -- so Bowers asked for the matter to be placed back on the council's agenda Monday for final consideration, the same as before.
In a June 'Lagniappe' newspaper report (click), Bowers said he felt "blackmailed": “This is f**king crazy,” he said. “I got blackmailed effectively and extorted. I went through all the emotions, then thought, ‘What am I going to do?’”
Bowers has the option of appealing the decision to civil court.
