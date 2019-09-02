Search This Blog

Monday, September 2, 2019

City To Get Some New Gas Tax Revenue

Fairhope, Alabama

BEGAN SEPTEMBER 1ST

tax allocation
Municipalities in the state will be getting a share of the new 6 cent gasoline tax based upon population: Fairhope will get an estimated $70,360 next year, then $93,814 and $117,217 the following years when additional 2 cent increases become effective.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the state legislature last spring  authorizing the tax increases, also requires cities to have a transportation plan listing projects where the money will be spent ... and a separate bank account in place for the funds so they cannot be spent elsewhere.

The Fairhope city council adopted the current street paving list as its transportation plan.


Paving list/transportation plan




