City To Get Some New Gas Tax Revenue

Fairhope, Alabama
BEGAN SEPTEMBER 1ST
Municipalities in the state will be getting a share of the new 6 cent gasoline tax based upon population: Fairhope will get an estimated $70,360 next year, then $93,814 and $117,217 the following years when additional 2 cent increases become effective.
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the state legislature last spring authorizing the tax increases, also requires cities to have a transportation plan listing projects where the money will be spent ... and a separate bank account in place for the funds so they cannot be spent elsewhere.
The Fairhope city council adopted the current street paving list as its transportation plan.
BEGAN SEPTEMBER 1ST
|tax allocation
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the state legislature last spring authorizing the tax increases, also requires cities to have a transportation plan listing projects where the money will be spent ... and a separate bank account in place for the funds so they cannot be spent elsewhere.
The Fairhope city council adopted the current street paving list as its transportation plan.
|Paving list/transportation plan
No comments:
Post a Comment