Sunday, September 8, 2019

Fairhope Hardware Store Restoration Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama


2019

ca 1920's

EXTERIOR RESTORATION PLANNED

The Planning Commission approved a Multiple Occupancy Project  request to subdivide the old Fairhope Hardware building at 301 Fairhope Avenue into a maximum of six commercial units (four on the first floor; up to two on the second).

The building's owner  has applied for state/national historical designation, according to planning commissioner Rebecca Bryant, architect for the project. (She recused herself from the vote.)

'Baldwin 4 Llc.' is the owner; Wade Baldwin its principal agent. 

No timeline was mentioned for the project.


thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Fits in with downtown!

Sunday, September 08, 2019

