Fairhope Hardware Store Restoration Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
EXTERIOR RESTORATION PLANNED
The Planning Commission approved a Multiple Occupancy Project request to subdivide the old Fairhope Hardware building at 301 Fairhope Avenue into a maximum of six commercial units (four on the first floor; up to two on the second).
The building's owner has applied for state/national historical designation, according to planning commissioner Rebecca Bryant, architect for the project. (She recused herself from the vote.)
'Baldwin 4 Llc.' is the owner; Wade Baldwin its principal agent.
No timeline was mentioned for the project.
|2019
|ca 1920's
|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
Fits in with downtown!
