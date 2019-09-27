Former Mayor May Seek Old Job

Fairhope, Alabama
AUGUST 2020 MUNICIPAL ELECTION APPROACHING
Former mayor Tim Kant told the Times recently he is seriously considering contending for his old job in the upcoming municipal election; he said he opposed the salary increase for the next mayor that was enacted by the city council earlier this month (from $32,400 to $85,000/yr.) because it is a "part time" job. He said he would make up his mind about running for sure by April.
Council president Burrell says he is considering running for mayor as well; he put the present odds for doing so at 40%. If not, he intends to seek re-election to the council, he said.
As has been widely rumored, former city community affairs director Sherry Sullivan told us she is also considering a run for mayor, but has not decided for sure yet. She is currently working for Riviera Utilities (City of Foley Utilities Board) as its Director of Governmental Affairs and Economic Development.
Mayor Wilson has repeatedly told us she has not decided yet about running for another term; she defeated four term incumbent Kant by a 53-47% margin in 2016 (see table below).
The city's rapid growth and how to manage it effectively was the top issue in 2016, as it will likely be again next year.
COUNCIL MEMBERS WEIGH IN TOO
When asked within the last month, all of the other council members indicated they "intended to" or "probably will" seek re-election as well. Councilman Robinson defeated incumbent Rich Mueller in the 2016 election and Conyers narrowly beat incumbent Diana Brewer in a runoff. Robert Brown won the vacant seat of Mike Ford, who had retired.
All say they reserve the right to change their minds though; several private citizens have expressed interest too, but are not ready to announce yet. Anyone living within the city limits, 18 years or older is eligible to run for office.
|Former mayor Tim Kant.
|Mayor Karin Wilson
|2016 election results
