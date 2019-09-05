Major Recreation Land Purchase Imminent

Fairhope, Alabama
Informed sources say the city council is nearing completion of the purchase of over 100 acres on the northwest corner of the CR 13/CR 32 intersection near the airport.
Short term plans are to use part of the land for various new playing fields (little league baseball, softball, maybe lacrosse, etc.); the rest of it will be used as needed for future growth. Cost per acre has not been revealed yet due to confidentiality issues ... but reportedly it is near appraised values.
SOUTH OF MANLEY ROAD SOCCER COMPLEX
Informed sources say the city council is nearing completion of the purchase of over 100 acres on the northwest corner of the CR 13/CR 32 intersection near the airport.
Short term plans are to use part of the land for various new playing fields (little league baseball, softball, maybe lacrosse, etc.); the rest of it will be used as needed for future growth. Cost per acre has not been revealed yet due to confidentiality issues ... but reportedly it is near appraised values.
|Plowed field area at bottom to be purchased.
No comments:
Post a Comment