New Fast Food Restaurant To Include Local Artist's Mural

Fairhope, Alabama
OLD HARDEES BUILDING BEING REMODELED
The new Wingfingers fast food restaurant under construction at the southeast corner of Fairhope avenue and Greeno Road will have a mural wall by local artist Dean Mosher, according to informed sources.
This could be the first of several new fast food places to open along Greeno, depending upon the outcome of the proposed Greeno Road zoning overlay district, now under consideration by the planning commission and city council. (This project began before the current Greeno building moratorium began.)
