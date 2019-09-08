Pelican's Nest To Remain For Now

Fairhope, Alabama
CHANGE OF PLANS?
According to Baldwin School Board president Cecil Christenberry, the Pelican's Nest Science Lab on the old K-1 school campus will remain in operation for the coming year; previously he and superintendent Tyler expressed doubt it could continue there after the city's purchase was completed.
Moving the building to another school campus in the area was being mentioned at one time (because of possible liability issues with teachers/children leaving school property we were told); but Christenberry said because over 3,000 student are already booked-in for this year, classes would continue there as usual for this school year.
City council president Jack Burrell told the Times the city has offered to do a one year lease contract for the use of the property ($1/yr?); but that has not happened yet as far as we know.
Mayor Wilson says she has never gotten consistent answers about it either.
CHANGE OF PLANS?
According to Baldwin School Board president Cecil Christenberry, the Pelican's Nest Science Lab on the old K-1 school campus will remain in operation for the coming year; previously he and superintendent Tyler expressed doubt it could continue there after the city's purchase was completed.
Moving the building to another school campus in the area was being mentioned at one time (because of possible liability issues with teachers/children leaving school property we were told); but Christenberry said because over 3,000 student are already booked-in for this year, classes would continue there as usual for this school year.
City council president Jack Burrell told the Times the city has offered to do a one year lease contract for the use of the property ($1/yr?); but that has not happened yet as far as we know.
Mayor Wilson says she has never gotten consistent answers about it either.
3 comments:
Strange. How can they do that without a written contract?
City assumes all liability now of course.
Great place for the kids to learn science.
Post a Comment