Property Readied For Electrical System Expansion

Fairhope, Alabama
PHASE ONE OF ELECTRICAL CAPACITY UPGRADES
A contractor has cleared land at the northwest corner of Young St. and Nichols Avenue in preparation for the construction of a new, larger "double transformer" substation to handle the increasing load in the hospital and south side neighborhood areas.
Last February, the city council purchased the lot from Riviera Utilities for $50K: they had been using it for equipment storage for many years (poles).
The lot will have to be graded and leveled first. New transformers and other equipment have been ordered and are expected to arrive soon, perhaps as early as next month. Construction should begin the first part of next year; when completed the existing substation across Young Street will be dismantled ... as will the one on Church Street (corner of Morphy Avenue.)
The two existing 20 KVA transformers (at each separate current site) will be replaced with new 30 KVA ones at the new site; cost is estimated at $2.1 million. Total cost for all four phases of the upgrade project will be about $8.3 million.
|New Fairhope "double" substation location
|Church Street station
