Return Of Canada Geese Brings New Bacteria Warning?

Fairhope, Alabama
HIGH FECAL BACTERIA MEASURED
After dwindling to just a handful, numbers of Canada geese are on the rise again; and a new high bacteria warning (red sign) has been posted at the municipal beach's entrance for the first time since June (coincidentally or not).
No sewage spills or overflows have been reported by Fairhope Utilities; no significant rainfall has been measured here by the NWS either.
CANADA GOOSE CONTROL MEASURES ENACTED
After their numbers grew to over 200 earlier in the year and fecal contamination at beach parks became chronic, the city initiated new measures in July to reduce the population (chased by sheep dogs, new blinking lights, etc.) and posted signs asking people not to feed them which encourages congregating here for free handouts (some citizens are continuing it, we have observed).
City's July statement on feeding:
"Preventing Public Feeding – This is a known issue that unfortunately has been purposely overlooked. Law and Code enforcement, is understandably, reluctant to criminalize the feeding of the waterfowl in the parks. It is hard to punish individuals for an act they consider to be helpful to the wildlife and gives them satisfaction and pleasure for the perceived helping of nature. It seems like a nice thing to do, and it’s fun to attract them closer and watch their antics, but in the long run it causes more harm than good for both bird and human. Foods such as bread and popcorn are not ideal for waterfowl, and they can become weaker over time if they rely on these items. Regular feeding by humans causes the waterfowl stay close to their reliable food source. They are less likely to want to migrate as they should. But there are dangers to people as well. Human-dependent birds can become aggressive, and their population can increase to the point where it causes a strain on the ecosystem. In short, humans should not feed waterfowl. They can and will find their own food and increasing their dependence on people is detrimental to their well-being. Signage is present, ordinances are on the books, we are instituting rigid enforcement. The Mayor has approved a 60-day “Notice” and “Grace” period. During this time, we will publish to our citizens on all available platforms: press, bulletin boards, everbridge, website and social media the reason why feeding of the waterfowl is detrimental and that on September 10, 2019 rigid enforcement would begin. This will require a regular presence of Law and Code. Enforcement and ticket every observed offender. After a short period of rigorous enforcement, illicit feeding should stop."
|Geese returning Saturday
|Mobile Bay swimmers Saturday
