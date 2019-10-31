2020 Fairhope Budget Still Stalled

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL BUDGET WORK SESSION
As Mayor Wilson looked on, police chief Hollinghead defended against cuts to the police department's 2020 budget (vehicles, personnel) being proposed by councilmen Brown and Burrell.
Cuts to some other departments' budgets were debated too during the two hour meeting ... as well as appropriate levels for annual employee raises (2% across the board and 1% for merit where applicable are proposed) and annual bonuses.
Council president Burrell said he thought a final budget Resolution could be ready to pass by the next council meeting, on November 13th; budget years begin October 1st.
|Police Chief Hollinghead at left
