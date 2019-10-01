Municipal Budget Late Again

Fairhope, Alabama
FISCAL YEAR 2020 BEGAN TODAY
During a contentious, marathon, four-hour work session yesterday, the city council began making cuts to the mayor's 2020 budget proposal (projected revenue and expenditures).
Another work session was planned for next week (Monday) after the mayor and finance staff have time to make appropriate adjustments; the budget could then be passed during the October 9th council meeting.
