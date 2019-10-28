Search This Blog

Monday, October 28, 2019

Fairhope 'Urban Farm' Under Construction

Fairhope, Alabama


Hope Farm in Fairhope

GATHERING PLACE FOR COMMUNITY?

The Hope Farm, a restaurant, wine bar, education/entertainment venue, with hydroponic gardens in old shipping containers is under construction at 915 Nichols Avenue just east of Greeno Road (across from the Fairhope Brewery).

example container
Lettuce, mushrooms, herbs, etc., will be grown in the containers supported by a 50' X 10' concrete slab... and sold to support other locals restaurants; a periodic farmers' market may be included as well.

According to their website (click):

"The Hope Farm inspires engagement and immerses guests in modern tranquility by combining hydroponic farming, pristine gardens and an inviting wine bar. We’re not just cultivating crops. We’re cultivating a gathering place for the people and the community we serve to experience hope."


