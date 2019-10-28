Fairhope 'Urban Farm' Under Construction

Fairhope, Alabama
|Hope Farm in Fairhope
GATHERING PLACE FOR COMMUNITY?
The Hope Farm
, a restaurant, wine bar, education/entertainment venue, with hydroponic gardens in old shipping containers is under construction at 915 Nichols Avenue just east of Greeno Road (across from the Fairhope Brewery).
|example container
Lettuce, mushrooms, herbs, etc., will be grown in the containers supported by a 50' X 10' concrete slab... and sold to support other locals restaurants; a periodic farmers' market may be included as well.
According to their website (click
):
"The Hope Farm inspires engagement and immerses guests in modern
tranquility by combining hydroponic farming, pristine gardens and an
inviting wine bar. We’re not just cultivating crops. We’re cultivating a
gathering place for the people and the community we serve to experience
hope."
