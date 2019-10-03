Speeding Warning Signs Coming To Gayfer Avenue?

Fairhope, Alabama
"TRAFFIC CALMING" DEVICES
The city's Street and Traffic Control Committee approved two so-called driver feedback signs (aka "smart" signs) that will monitor and indicate passing vehicles' speeds ... for installation on Gayfer Road between Greeno Road and Section Street.
After receiving complaints from neighbors worried about the safety of their children walking to the elementary school, a study was conducted to determine if a 4-way stop is warranted at Patlynn Drive; but results were negative and other solutions for the problem sought.
Cost for the solar powered signs should be around $2,700 according to public works director Johnson; but active enforcement by police will also still be needed to insure long term effectiveness, he said.
Councilman Burrell called it a "small price to pay" for improved safety there.
Police chief Hollinghead says the devices can collect other data as well (ie. traffic counts) and may be used in other parts of town where speeding is problematic if successful here.
The city council must give final approval for the installation though.
|Driver feedback signs
|Chronic speeding on Gayfer Avenue
|October 2019 Street and Traffic Committee
|Magnolia Springs Driver Feedback Sign
