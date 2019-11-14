2020 Municipal Budget Finally Passed

Fairhope, Alabama
After weeks of bickering and controversy, the city council passed the new budget for fiscal year 2020: absent were councilmen Burrell (work-related) and Boone (deer hunting in Canada). Mayor Wilson was absent as well due to a personal issue.
Projected revenue for general government is $30.2 million and $43.1 million for utilities (with a $9.6 million profit which is mostly-used for system upgrades).
Fiscal years begin on October 1st.
