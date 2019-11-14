Search This Blog

Thursday, November 14, 2019

2020 Municipal Budget Finally Passed

Fairhope, Alabama




After weeks of bickering and controversy, the city council passed the new budget for fiscal year 2020: absent were councilmen Burrell (work-related) and Boone (deer hunting in Canada).  Mayor Wilson was absent as well due to a personal issue.

Projected revenue for general government is $30.2 million and $43.1 million for utilities (with a $9.6 million profit which is mostly-used for system upgrades).


Fiscal years begin on October 1st.




General government



Utilities

