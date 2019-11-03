City Takes Possession Of CR 13 Property

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Councilman Brown says he does not know what will happen to the house.
According to a Facebook post by Councilman Robert Brown, the city closed on the purchase of 113 acres at the northwest corner of CR 32 and CR 13 Friday; by a 3-2 vote earlier in the week the council authorized spending $2.64 million from various cash accounts for the purchase (no borrowing).
Councilmen Robinson and Conyers still voted against the purchase, because it was more than the appraised value (slightly): it had been advertised for $3.7 million for some time and was just recently reduced to $2.99 million.
Council president Burrell justified the discrepancy saying the owners (Burmeister descendants) would not subdivide the property and thought land closer to the intersection was considerably more valuable than elsewhere; he saw an additional benefit of purchasing the whole tract as keeping it out of reach of developers.
FORMER BURMEISTER FARM
According to public records, the farmland was owned by lifelong Fairhope resident Frederick "Fritz" Burmeister (wife Elizabeth), who passed away in 2017 at age 87: a beautiful piece of property with what appears to be a small 'clay city tile' farmhouse located in a pecan/oak grove on the south side. They had three children and numerous grandchildren.
Efforts to reach council president Burrell and Brown about the house's future have been unsuccessful so far, but Mayor Wilson thinks it could be put to use if in good enough shape (perhaps for new employee health-related services).
Wilson: "We are trying to look for a spot for Symbol, in-house medical office location for employees. There are a few in Baldwin Co but too far for employees to really use."
The rest of the property is to be used for new recreation playing fields as necessary ... or other public purposes according to Burrell.
Update: Councilman Brown says he does not know what will happen to the house.
|New city recreation land
According to a Facebook post by Councilman Robert Brown, the city closed on the purchase of 113 acres at the northwest corner of CR 32 and CR 13 Friday; by a 3-2 vote earlier in the week the council authorized spending $2.64 million from various cash accounts for the purchase (no borrowing).
Councilmen Robinson and Conyers still voted against the purchase, because it was more than the appraised value (slightly): it had been advertised for $3.7 million for some time and was just recently reduced to $2.99 million.
Council president Burrell justified the discrepancy saying the owners (Burmeister descendants) would not subdivide the property and thought land closer to the intersection was considerably more valuable than elsewhere; he saw an additional benefit of purchasing the whole tract as keeping it out of reach of developers.
FORMER BURMEISTER FARM
|Farmhouse
Efforts to reach council president Burrell and Brown about the house's future have been unsuccessful so far, but Mayor Wilson thinks it could be put to use if in good enough shape (perhaps for new employee health-related services).
Wilson: "We are trying to look for a spot for Symbol, in-house medical office location for employees. There are a few in Baldwin Co but too far for employees to really use."
The rest of the property is to be used for new recreation playing fields as necessary ... or other public purposes according to Burrell.
No comments:
Post a Comment