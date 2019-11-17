Search This Blog

Sunday, November 17, 2019

Electrical Substations Upgrade Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama


New Nichols/Young Street substation site


$4.9 MILLION FOR CAPACITY INCREASE

Aubrey Silvey Enterprises of Carrolton, Georgia was the low bidder to perform upgrades to four electrical substations: Twin Beech, Nichols, Morphy, and Volanta Avenue.

The $4,950,000, 3-year project is to begin early next year with installation of two new 30 KVA transformers at the Twin Beech substation, followed later in the year by the construction of a new "double" substation on Nichols Avenue (at Young); two new transformers were recently delivered there. The old substation directly across Young Street will be dismantled, as well as the one on Morphy Avenue (at Church Street) for the consolidation.


TWIN BEECH  STATION FIRST

One new transformer has already been delivered to the Twin Beech station (south end of Young St.); but the second is still being manufactured and tested, according to electric superintendent Michael Allison.



New 15 KVA transformer


Old substation to be dismantled.

