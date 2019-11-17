Electrical Substations Upgrade Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama
$4.9 MILLION FOR CAPACITY INCREASE
Aubrey Silvey Enterprises of Carrolton, Georgia was the low bidder to perform upgrades to four electrical substations: Twin Beech, Nichols, Morphy, and Volanta Avenue.
The $4,950,000, 3-year project is to begin early next year with installation of two new 30 KVA transformers at the Twin Beech substation, followed later in the year by the construction of a new "double" substation on Nichols Avenue (at Young); two new transformers were recently delivered there. The old substation directly across Young Street will be dismantled, as well as the one on Morphy Avenue (at Church Street) for the consolidation.
TWIN BEECH STATION FIRST
One new transformer has already been delivered to the Twin Beech station (south end of Young St.); but the second is still being manufactured and tested, according to electric superintendent Michael Allison.
|New Nichols/Young Street substation site
|New 15 KVA transformer
|Old substation to be dismantled.
