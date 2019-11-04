K-1's Roof "In Dire Need Of Replacement"

Fairhope, Alabama
Thompson Engineering/Watermark presented its findings on the condition of the recently-purchased building on Church Street to the city council; stopping roof leaks from causing additional damage inside was their number one concern.
Consultant: " ... damage inside ... primarily due to roof leaks ... lack of flashing ... in dire need of replacement to stabilize."
The low sloped roof on the south side building was where the major leaks were found.
Just replacing the predominantly-asphalt shingle/composite roof would cost an estimated $350K the report concluded.
FOUND STRUCTURALLY SOUND
The good news is the 1925 building is still structurally sound, "has good bones" according to the report.
Consultant: "... overall structure is intact ... good bones ... heavy walls."
LEAD AND ASBESTOS PRESENT
Lead paint and asbestos (insulation, flooring) was found throughout, but additional work is needed to determine severity.
Engineer: "Lead content depends on color ... found some around windows ... no pattern to it though ... needs a fuller assessment."
The only "friable" asbestos (potentially-airborne) was found in the attic (pipe insulation); non-friable type was found in floor tiles throughout; a full asbestos report according to state safety standards was recommended.
Degree of replacement/mitigation of lead paint and asbestos would depend on the intended final use for the building, he said.
OTHER PROBLEMS NOTED
Electrical and mechanical systems all need upgrades they said: "Insulation, air conditioning, plumbing, walls, finishes" all need replacing/brought up to current building codes.
Outside site drainage improvements are needed immediately too: "... found negative drainage into the basement."
*All interior walls and windows need replacing.
*Heating and air conditioning system needs replacement/upgrades.
*All ingress/egress needs to be brought up to ADA (current disability law) standards.
NO COST ESTIMATE PROVIDED
Except for some square foot costs for materials, no overall complete cost estimate was given for restoring the building, because a final use needed to be set first.
Consultant: "It hinges on whether to be used as a school, business, performing arts, council chamber, city offices, etc."
Different building codes and standards apply according to the proposed use, affecting such things as lead/asbestos mitigation, air conditioning capacity, allowed occupancy maximums, ADA compliance, plumbing, etc., he said.
NEXT STEPS DISCUSSED
Councilman Conyers asked what next steps they recommended "before we start working on determining the end use ... or that needs to be determined first?"
Consultant: "To salvage decent bones of the building ... address roof leaks ... how you are going to salvage what you have now."
Council president Burrell commented that he was "pleasantly surprised" overall by the report.
Burrell: "Bones look good ... if we act soon. Mechanical/electrical pretty bad shape."
Mayor Wilson commented later: "Before we do anything we need a capital spending plan to consider priorities. This would better define how we address the K1. Many of the City's facilities have urgent needs. We need to finish community input to determine use also. A performing art center is something everyone wants. The school auditorium may not be the best location for it."
(During a subsequent budget meeting later, the council preliminarily-committed $150K for roof repairs. Previous estimates by various interested parties ranged from $8 -10 million for complete restoration of the building.)
|Fairhope K-1 school condition report.
|Water damage underneath
