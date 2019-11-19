New Car Wash Cited For Landscaping Violation

Fairhope, Alabama
4' PLANT BUFFER REQUIRED
The Times has learned that the new 'Pit Stop Car Wash' at 809 Fairhope Avenue has been cited in municipal court for not maintaining hedges adjacent to public right of ways at the required 4- foot height.
4' PLANT BUFFER REQUIRED
The Times has learned that the new 'Pit Stop Car Wash' at 809 Fairhope Avenue has been cited in municipal court for not maintaining hedges adjacent to public right of ways at the required 4- foot height.
ORDINANCE 20.5-4
Required landscaping adjacent to public right-of-way.
(1) Front perimeter-except at permitted access ways, all interior development and vehicular use areas shall be separated from public right-of-way frontage by a landscaped strip of land at least ten (10) feet in width, adjacent and parallel to the right-of-way line.
(4) The required landscape area between vehicle use area and public right-of-way shall be planted with a solid unbroken visual screen at least forty-eight (48) inches in height at planting, except for four (4) feet each side of permitted access ways. Where non-living material is used for screen, one (1) shrub or vine at least thirty (30) inches in height at planting shall be required on the right-of-way side, for each ten (10) linear feet, or fraction thereof, of screen.
|Properly maintained one on Greeno Road
No comments:
Post a Comment