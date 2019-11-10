Next Big Sewage Upgrade Project To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama
SEWAGE COLLECTION/TRANSMISSION SYSTEM CAPACITY UPGRADE
Components have begun arriving for the upgrade of a main sewage transmission line (pipe) along Bayou Drive, Fairwood Blvd., and parts of Fairhope Avenue leading to the sewage treatment plant.
The upgrade will increase capacity and reliability to prevent spills/overflows.
Low bidder was Boan Contracting Company for $2,149,421.
Motorists should expect delays along the route when actual installation begins in the right of ways.
(A similar project is planned for Church Street.)
