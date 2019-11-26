Old House To Become Mexican Restaurant?

Fairhope, Alabama
REZONING REQUESTED
What many consider a historic house located on 1.6 acres at 309 Ingleside Avenue (at Nichols) could become a Mexican cuisine restaurant if the city council approves a zoning change requested by its owner.
Rosetta Lewis Wasp and Mildred Brown are requesting a zoning change from R-2 to B-3B to allow for its sale to potential new owner Chris Cullen ... who says he plans to convert existing structures to a restaurant.
They are descendants of John and Nancy Lewis. A historical marker was erected earlier this year near the site of their original homestead on Bancroft Street downtown:
"Nancy Lewis, a widowed ex-Slave sold her homestead in 1895 to the Fairhope Industrial Association. Her acreage was a part of two-hundred acres bought by the Fairhope Founders and Mrs. Lewis having paid taxes on her homestead for many years and proving ownership, became a contributor to the settlement of the Single Tax experiment on the Bluff. She used $4.58 of that payment to buy forty acres where Thomas Hospital stands today."
IN HOSPITAL OVERLAY DISTRICT
The property is located in the city's Medical Overly District, with two restaurants already operating nearby ('The Warehouse' and 'District Hall') ... as well as numerous M-1, industrial-type businesses (public storage, AC repair, etc.).
Cullen currently operates the El Barrio Restaurante in Birmingham (click) and wants to open a second location and move his family here; his wife is a Fairhope native.
If approved, the renovation will include adding a commercial kitchen to the house as well as restrooms and parking; sidewalks will be installed along streets and plant buffers along property lines.
If approved by the city council, construction is expected begin in spring of 2020.
(Plans were announced last year to convert the historic Church Street Inn to a restaurant as well, but that project has not begun.)
309 Ingleside Avenue
ca. 1940's
site plans

