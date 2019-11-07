The Fairhope Times
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Popular Fairhope Restaurant Expanding
Fairhope, Alabama
FRENCH QUARTER LOCATION
Panini Pete's in expanding into a building next door to provide better service and an expanded menu.
3:17:00 AM
