Sewage System Upgrade Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
FELS AVENUE PUMPING STATION
A new storage tank has been delivered for the replacement of the city's oldest sewage pumping/lift station on Mobile Street, at the foot of Fels Avenue.
The tank had to be specially made, delaying the start of the project for several months.
This station receive sewage form others on the south side of town and pumps it northward over the hill to the city's treatment plant north of city hall.
Other collection system upgrades are expected to begin next year.
