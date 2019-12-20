Search This Blog

Friday, December 20, 2019

Airport Fence Damaged By Fleeing Fugitive

Fairhope, Alabama



airport fence damaged


 BISHOP ROAD

A fence on the south side of the airport was damaged when a vehicle fleeing from police crashed through it recently.

Airport Authority members voted to authorize their attorney Josh Myrick to pursue restitution from the driver in court, if necessary (about $2K).



December 2019 Fairhope Airport Authority meeting.



