Another New Plan For Old Trailer Park

Fairhope, Alabama
42 TOWN HOMES NOW BEING PROPOSED
A plan approved by the planning commission in April of 2017 for the adjacent Presbyterian Church to purchase the property for its school campus expansion appears to be off the table now for an old trailer park at 7625 Parker Road (across from Publix grocery).
Instead, the applicant Wendall Barnhill is asking for 42 single family lots, increased total acreage, and new commercial zoning along Parker Road.
ORIGINAL 2005 PUD
Originally, the East Park Subdivision PUD was approved in 2005 for 47 single family lots; then in April 2017 the amended version for the proposed sale to the church was approved by the planning commission and introduced for final approval at the October 23, 2017 city council meeting ... but it never came up again for a final vote. (City clerk Hanks told the Times it was "postponed" by request of the applicant.)
COUNCIL TO DECIDE
The new amendment requested will be considered by the city council at Monday's meeting (December 9, 2019).
|7625 Parker Road
|New PUD plan
|applicant's new request
|Original 2005 PUD
|Church's plan introduced at October 23, 2017 city council
