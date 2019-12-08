Search This Blog

Translate

Sunday, December 8, 2019

Another New Plan For Old Trailer Park

Fairhope, Alabama


7625 Parker Road


New PUD plan



42 TOWN HOMES NOW BEING PROPOSED

A plan approved by the planning commission in April of 2017 for the adjacent Presbyterian Church to purchase the property for its school campus expansion appears to be off the table now for an old trailer park at 7625 Parker Road (across from Publix grocery).

Instead, the applicant Wendall Barnhill is asking for 42 single family lots, increased total acreage, and new commercial zoning along Parker Road.



applicant's new request



ORIGINAL 2005 PUD

Originally, the East Park Subdivision PUD was approved in 2005 for 47 single family lots; then in April 2017 the amended version for the proposed sale to the church was approved by the planning commission and introduced for final approval at the October 23, 2017 city council meeting ... but it never came up again for a final vote. (City clerk Hanks told the Times it was "postponed" by request of the applicant.)

Original 2005 PUD

Church's plan introduced at October 23, 2017 city council



COUNCIL TO DECIDE

The new amendment requested will be considered by the city council at Monday's meeting (December 9, 2019).



at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)