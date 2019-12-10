Fairhope History Museum Director Resigns

Fairhope, Alabama
Fairhope Museum of History Director Alan Samry has resigned for personal reasons; he has taken a job as librarian at Coastal Community College, according to a post to his Facebook page.
Samry was employed at the Fairhope Library for many years before and has authored books and blogs; he replaced Philip Bolin as director last May.
Applications for Museum Director/Manager are now being accepted by the city's HR Department:
BASIC PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
The Museum Manager oversees the Fairhope Museum of History including all aspects of the form and function of the facility and its programming.
This position develops, coordinates and implements the Museum’s activities including exhibition curation, public relations, outreach, marketing promotion and manages active volunteer groups ... .
