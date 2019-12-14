New Fairhope Public School Commission Named

Fairhope, Alabama
EDUCATIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE DISSOLVED
The city council dissolved the city's longstanding Educational Advisory Committee and appointed a new nine-member Fairhope Public School Commission to take over its duties ... as well as those mandated by the terms of last Septmber's successful 3-mill property tax referendum.
New school commission members appointed are: Ken Cole, Robert Brown, Robin Coleman, Carrie McLemore, Tonya Bosarge, Hill Robinson, Miranda Schrubbe, Cornelius Woods, and Danielle Mashburn-Myrick.
Officers will be elected during their first meeting on January 8th, 4:30 PM in the library board room upstairs.
The commission will decide how to use the revenue from the new tax, beginning next fall. It will also continue to distribute the usual $350K donation from the city per the terms of the K-1 purchase agreement.
EAC FORMED IN 2011
The EAC was formed in 2011 to find ways to "help the cash-strapped Baldwin County School system" at that time - click here.
Over $2 million were distributed to supplement the 5 area schools over that time period, from city utility funds.
|EAC meeting last summer.
