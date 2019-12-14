Search This Blog

Saturday, December 14, 2019

New Fairhope Public School Commission Named

Fairhope, Alabama


EAC meeting last summer.

EDUCATIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE DISSOLVED

The city council dissolved the city's longstanding Educational Advisory Committee and appointed a new nine-member Fairhope Public School Commission to take over its duties ... as well as those mandated by the terms of last Septmber's successful 3-mill property tax referendum.

New school commission members appointed are: Ken Cole, Robert Brown, Robin Coleman,  Carrie McLemore, Tonya Bosarge, Hill Robinson, Miranda Schrubbe, Cornelius Woods, and Danielle Mashburn-Myrick.

Officers will be elected during their first meeting on January 8th, 4:30 PM in the library board room upstairs.

The commission will decide how to use the revenue from the new tax, beginning next fall.  It will also continue to distribute the usual $350K donation from the city per the terms of the K-1 purchase agreement.


EAC FORMED IN 2011

The EAC was formed in 2011 to find ways to "help the cash-strapped Baldwin County School system" at that time - click here.

Over $2 million were distributed to supplement the 5 area schools over that time period, from city utility funds.
