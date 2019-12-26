New Growth Plan For City Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama
STILL AWAITING BP FUNDING
The development of a new, more environmentally-oriented comprehensive growth plan for the city (including areas outside city limits) has been pushed back again due to funding delays at the federal level.
In her capacity as the city's representative on the Alabama RESTORE Council which was charged with deciding how oil spill fine money is spent, Mayor Wilson applied for the $650K shorty after taking office in 2016.
Wilson said she had expected the project to begin earlier, by the fall of 2019, but recently she received information that would not happen; spring of 2020 is now projected for initial funding from the Treasury Department.
She attributed the delay to Fairhope being the first to apply, a "model" for other applicants, and encounter the many unexpected difficulties in the complex political process:
Wilson: "Our administration has proven to be the most efficient in getting everything in first and starting first. If there are any holdups, it will be because the City of Fairhope has been used as the model for the rest. Therefore, we've had to do much more."
SEEKS NEW STRATEGY OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS
The new plan will seek to solve the lack of zoning problem in the unincorporated areas outside of city limits as well, where there are practically no real limitations on growth currently.
More details:
|Emphasis on environmental stewardship
|New used car lot on Hwy 181 outside city limits.
Purpose: The purpose of this project is to develop a community-based comprehensive land use plan that recognizes all community concerns and issues and translates this information into a clear framework, plan, and course of action that supports community growth in a responsible, sustainable, and resilient manner. A Fairhope area community-based comprehensive land use plan will recognize the interconnectivity of all community concerns and issues to guide future land use activities and code updates for the purpose of protecting and preserving the culture, heritage, and natural resources within the planning jurisdiction of the City of Fairhope and broader Mobile Bay watershed.
More details:
