Pine Forest Park Proposed For City's 'Triangle'

Fairhope, Alabama
"TRIANGLE CONSERVANCY" FORMED
A non-profit group has formed (click) to advocate and raise private funds for the restoration of a pine forest ecosystem on the city's so-called Dyas Triangle property at the city's northern entrance, similar to the ongoing project in Knoll Park.
The property has been logged many times over the years allowing invasive species of trees/plants to predominate/take over.
According to public documents, the organization's president is Mary Riser, VP George Roberbs, Secretary John Martin. Brian Metcalf and Timothy Kant are also members.
Alabama native, renowned Harvard University biology professor and author (Biophilia) Edward O. Wilson is the group's senior consultant.
"PRESERVATION AND ENHANCEMENT" THE GOAL
"The Triangle is one of the last vestiges of an old-growth longleaf pine savanna in the area. The long leaf pine savanna is one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems. Numerous species of plants and animals—up to 40 species per square yard— depend on the early successional open forest floor, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," according to the group's webpage.
Their proposal is to not only to remove the many non-native invasive plant species present on the site now, but to also enhance the site with environmentally-friendly recreational opportunities for the Public:
"The Triangle serves as a buffer between Highway 98 and the city and is a welcoming green space. It is one of the last remaining examples of a longleaf pine savanna in the area, albeit one in need of restoration and management (conservation). As such, it is an important ecosystem that is home to numerous species of plants and animals. Because of its biodiversity alone, the Triangle is worth protecting, but we think that it should also be enhanced for the public’s use, enjoyment and education."
Potential enhancements would include unpaved trails or boardwalks that would be ADA compliant; restrooms, picnic tables and a covered pavilion; trash and recycling bins; species ID markers or plaques; non-motorized watercraft launch at Fly Creek; forest garden; community garden plots; public art; open-air amphitheater; bouldering wall; and an underpass beneath Veterans Drive, connecting the two parcels and providing for foot traffic as well as serving as a habitat corridor for wildlife.
(Local foresters the Times contacted warned the large-scale restoration project contemplated would be expensive.)
SITE SURVEY THE FIRST STEP
One of the group's directors told the Times recently a first step would be to raise funds for an inventory of plants and wildlife on the site ... to determine exactly what is there ... and to potentially qualify for additional funding (grants) for the restoration.
All private donations to the project are tax deductable.
SEVERAL OPTIONS
According to the group, "there are a number of ways that the Triangle can be protected. Our role is to advocate for the preservation and protection of the Triangle and to suggest options for the City’s consideration as it deliberates on the way ahead."
One way previously mentioned is a conservation easement; the city council discussed putting the property into a conservation easement earlier this year but some citizens objected to the involvement of a third party (Weeks' Bay Foundation) and the council decided to seek a state attorney general's opinion before proceeding (click).
Transferring the property to the Single Tax Corporation and then back to the city adding a deed restriction for use only as parklands (like bayfront parks) ... or merely designating it as a city park unless citizens vote otherwise (with no third party intervention) have been suggested as well by individual council members.
ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OPINION NOT SOUGHT YET
According to city attorney Marcus McDowell, state attorney general Steve Marshall was never asked about it; McDowell said he is still waiting for a formal resolution from the city council before doing so.
The question centers on the propriety of current elected city leaders putting full control of public property (purchased using tax/utlity dollars) beyond the authority/reach of future elected city representatives/leaders ... into perpetuity.
Another issue raised by citizens at the time was a conservation easement there could considerably reduce the property's value (east side) as a asset, negatively affecting the city's bond rating.)
(McDowell told the Times one possible solution may be for the council to put the property under a new autonomous board ... its members periodically appointed by future city councils.)
When asked recently, councilman Burrell told the Times he did not know enough about the Triangle Conservancy to offer an opinion yet; Conyers was generally supportive of some of the ideas put forward. Boone mentioned the transfer to the Single Tax idea; Brown still favored the original easement idea. Mayor Wilson opposes the conservation easement proposed earlier; questions its legality for a city government (with a third party's participation).
|Fairhope's triangle property
|E. O. Wilson
|Triangle Conservancy formation papers
|June 24, 2019 city council minutes.
|Dyas Triangle map
|Knoll Park restoration
2 comments:
You can't care about the land and not care about the water quality. #wakeup
This is a wonderful plan; I hope that it is allowed to go forward. I don't trust the City Council to ever do the right thing when it comes to protecting Fairhope's assets. This Board is comprised of residents who love Fairhope.
