Proposal Made To Purchase 'Clock Corner'

Fairhope, Alabama
TO BE CALLED 'FOUNDERS CORNER'
Details are sketchy, but the Times has learned the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation's board of directors has voted to seek a partnership with the city to purchase the iconic clock corner; owner Matt Bowers is now willing to sell, they say.
According to the source: "Fairhope Single Tax voted to pay half of the $525K price ... with the desire that the city council would pay the other half. With addition of the city owned property adjoining it, this priceless public space will be preserved for our citizens for years to come."
Council president Burrell says he "likes the idea a lot" but questions the price being asked for the aprx. 26' X 60' lot. Councilmen Conyers and Brown would only say it may be possible.
The council discussed the matter during a private executive session last week.
Some citizens proposed raising funds themselves for the purchase earlier this year, but we do not know how successful they were (click).
A private go-fund-me account was set up to help as well: click here.
The boutique hotel planned for the property could still be built on the remaining parcel, according to a drawing provided.
TO BE CALLED 'FOUNDERS CORNER'
Details are sketchy, but the Times has learned the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation's board of directors has voted to seek a partnership with the city to purchase the iconic clock corner; owner Matt Bowers is now willing to sell, they say.
According to the source: "Fairhope Single Tax voted to pay half of the $525K price ... with the desire that the city council would pay the other half. With addition of the city owned property adjoining it, this priceless public space will be preserved for our citizens for years to come."
Council president Burrell says he "likes the idea a lot" but questions the price being asked for the aprx. 26' X 60' lot. Councilmen Conyers and Brown would only say it may be possible.
The council discussed the matter during a private executive session last week.
Some citizens proposed raising funds themselves for the purchase earlier this year, but we do not know how successful they were (click).
A private go-fund-me account was set up to help as well: click here.
The boutique hotel planned for the property could still be built on the remaining parcel, according to a drawing provided.
No comments:
Post a Comment