Veterans' Memorial To Be Re-Dedicated

SILVERHILL VETERANS NAMED
A memorial installed two years ago in Paul Anderson Park at the corner of Highway 104 and 55 will be re-dedicated January 11th; over 600 names of locals who served in the military beginning with WWI were added recently.
The names listed there indicate the eclectic nature of the settlement founded largely by immigrants from Scandinavia and "Bohemia" beginning in 1896. The town was incorporated in 1926.
Space was left for future veterans as well.
The local 'Gear Jammers Club' raised money for the memorial with its annual car show.
