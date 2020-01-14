Council Votes 4-1 To Purchase 'Clock Corner'

Fairhope, Alabama
"FOUNDERS PLAZA"?
Tonight, the city council voted 4-1 to partner with the Single Tax Corporation to purchase the clock corner: councilman Brown dissented saying there were "better things to do with the money."
Informed sources say the boutique hotel approved for the site last year may NOT be built after all; a restaurant (among other things) has been discussed for the old 'Post Net' building on the east side instead.
Savan Wilson, who was instrumental in getting the Single Tax Corporation to split the $525K cost with the city, issued a statement later:
"FOUNDERS PLAZA"?
Tonight, the city council voted 4-1 to partner with the Single Tax Corporation to purchase the clock corner: councilman Brown dissented saying there were "better things to do with the money."
Informed sources say the boutique hotel approved for the site last year may NOT be built after all; a restaurant (among other things) has been discussed for the old 'Post Net' building on the east side instead.
Savan Wilson, who was instrumental in getting the Single Tax Corporation to split the $525K cost with the city, issued a statement later:
" ... The City of Fairhope voted to pay half of the purchase price for the historic corner of Fairhope Ave. and Section St. in a vote tonight. This will be a partnership purchase by the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation, resulting in a “Founder’s Park” or plaza for the benefit of all citizens and visitors forever.
The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation took the initiative when they unanimously voted to pay for half in November under the understanding the City would pay the other half. Lee Turner, President of Single Tax stated, “With the addition of the city-owned property adjoining it, this public space could be preserved for our citizens for years to come. This area is where the first small water pump served our founders 125 years ago and the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street represents the historic center of Fairhope.”
Many citizens were also involved in making this a reality and continually pressed for a solution. Matt Bowers, the developer, remained open and communicated throughout the process. Mr. Bowers, who owns a car dealership in Daphne, understood the citizen’s continued request to allow time for the City of Fairhope and Single Tax to partner to buy this area ... ."
Fundraisers could be held later to outfit the site with benches and other amenities.
Fundraisers could be held later to outfit the site with benches and other amenities.
No comments:
Post a Comment