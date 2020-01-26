More Fairhope Armory Upgrades Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
FORT RIEL ARMORY
The latest renovations to the national guard armory on Fairwood Boulevard began shortly after the federal defense budget was signed by president Trump last December.
Home to the 1165th Military Police Company, the armory has been vacant for almost two years pending the repairs; company members have been detached to other armories in Brewton and Citronelle.
The project includes exterior site improvements, interior renovations, and repair to the building shell, according to documents.
Replacement of asbestos-based floor tile is one component mentioned.
Wyatt Sasser Construction of Andalusia Al. was low bidder at about $530K.
FORT RIEL ARMORY
The latest renovations to the national guard armory on Fairwood Boulevard began shortly after the federal defense budget was signed by president Trump last December.
Home to the 1165th Military Police Company, the armory has been vacant for almost two years pending the repairs; company members have been detached to other armories in Brewton and Citronelle.
The project includes exterior site improvements, interior renovations, and repair to the building shell, according to documents.
Replacement of asbestos-based floor tile is one component mentioned.
Wyatt Sasser Construction of Andalusia Al. was low bidder at about $530K.
|Bids
|Interior renovation
2 comments:
Waste of money the National Guard is building a massive complex in Foley and when that is completed all units will move there.
We have asked numerous times if consolidation is eventually planned at the proposed "super armory" in Foley ... but no one can say for sure at this point.
Post a Comment