Movie Filming Plans Scaled Back

Fairhope, Alabama
'THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS'
Plans to close some streets to film a motion picture in downtown Fairhope were scaled back after hearing concerns from business owners and citizens concerned with Mardi Gras interference.
If the city council signs off, producers now plan closing selected streets only on two Sundays (March 8 and 15) and a Friday (March 13): major scenes are still to be shot around the library, Fairhope pharmacy, and near Morphy Avenue (at Section St.).
Possible interference with a new 'Leprechaun Parade' still needs to be worked out as well.
Other filming around town without street closures should begin about February 11th. Production is scheduled in Daphne and Mobile at times as well.
Kyle Allen is the only cast member to be mentioned so far. He is also to be featured in a remake of 'West Side Story' directed by Steven Spielberg to be released later this year.
After further consultations with business owners, the city council could approve the filming plan at its next meeting ... or call a special meeting since time is growing short.
Brandon Goertz is location manager for the production.
|Goertz at left.
