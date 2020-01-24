Solutions Sought For Student Parking Problem

Fairhope, Alabama
COASTAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE CAMPUS
The Times has learned that city officials met recently with new management at the Fairhope campus of Coastal Community College to discuss student parking and other mutual issues where better cooperation could help.
With ever-increasing growth and tourism, competition for the fixed number of parking spaces is intense at times, especially during weekdays when school is in session.
One possible solution proposed by the city is to use the grassy Halstead Amphitheater for student parking during daytime hours; space for more parking may be available elsewhere on the campus as well.
Mayor Wilson called it "a good meeting" and added the Single Tax Corporation is "on board" with the initiative: "That's (parking) the most critical issue right now ... for sure."
CITY OWNED LAND LEASED TO COLLEGE
The property was given to the city by the Single Tax Corporation, and leased to the college (then Faulkner State) in 1987 (by the city) with a stipulation that on-street student parking be provided as well.
|Students parking on Bancroft Avenue.
COASTAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE CAMPUS
The Times has learned that city officials met recently with new management at the Fairhope campus of Coastal Community College to discuss student parking and other mutual issues where better cooperation could help.
|Amphitheater parking?
One possible solution proposed by the city is to use the grassy Halstead Amphitheater for student parking during daytime hours; space for more parking may be available elsewhere on the campus as well.
Mayor Wilson called it "a good meeting" and added the Single Tax Corporation is "on board" with the initiative: "That's (parking) the most critical issue right now ... for sure."
CITY OWNED LAND LEASED TO COLLEGE
The property was given to the city by the Single Tax Corporation, and leased to the college (then Faulkner State) in 1987 (by the city) with a stipulation that on-street student parking be provided as well.
|Coastal Community College's Fairhope campus (south end).
No comments:
Post a Comment