Airport Tax Audit Ends Quietly

Fairhope, Alabama
NO ISSUES DISCOVERED
An IRS audit of 2007 municipal airport improvement bonds that began nine months ago has ended, according to Airport Authority chairman Joe McEnerney.
IRS Government Entity Tax Exempt Bond division's conclusion:
"Re: $8,845,000 FAIRHOPE AIRPORT AUTHORITY,
The bonds were used in 2008 to purchase 251 acres of undeveloped surrounding property for airport development/expansion.
Bond attorney Thomas Longino represented the AA in the matter.
The city still provides $320K per year to supplement airport operations (debt service); but eventually the AA is to be self-supporting (using leases, fuel sales, etc.)..
|Airport master plan.
|2019 Fairhope airport finances
