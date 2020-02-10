Fairhope School Commission Talks Finances

Fairhope, Alabama
FEBRUARY 2020 MEETING
New Fairhope Public School Commission members heard Baldwin County schools' Chief Financial Officer John Wilson describe how finances will work for collection and distribution of the new three mill property tax beginning later this year.
District Six School Board member Cecil Chirstenberry, who was instrumental in the passage of the new tax, was present as well.
Wilson started by saying he was "proud" to be invited to attend ... and participate in "what was just a concept a year ago."
He said he had been told by Revenue Commissioner Faust that the precise map for parcels included in the new special tax district is still being worked on; but $2 million is the current "conservative" estimate for revenue from the new 3 mill tax; an exact amount is expected by June.
Another $300K for five years for the purchase of the K-1 will continue as well, but will be placed in a separate account since it is not funded by the new tax.
SPENDING RECOMMENDATIONS NEEDED BY JULY
Wilson said the commission should be prepared to make its spending recommendations by the end of July so they can be presented to superintendent Tyler and then the Baldwin County Board of Education in August/September ... in time for approval by the October 1st deadline (start of the new fiscal year).
He added however, the state will allow two opportunities for amendments, in January and June of next year.
SOME QUESTIONS ANSWERED
When asked by a commission member if some amount should be held in reserve, Wilson answered affirmatively, but declined to set a specific amount.
Commission chairman Ken Cole thought that it would be prudent in case there is another downturn in the economy: "I'd hate to get caught flat footed."
Member Hill Robinson asked if there is a maximum amount that could be kept in reserve and was told there is not.
Wilson: "That is a judgement call ... funds can be carried over year to year ... don't have to spend it all ... monitor the economy."
Other questions ranged from how to measure success and to what the actual requests may be from the five schools (additional personnel seemed to be the favorite).
|Fairhope public school commission. Wilson at right
