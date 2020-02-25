Final County Strategic Plan Meeting Held

Fairhope, Alabama
QUESTION: "WHAT ISSUES ARE FACING THE COUNTY"
Turnout was better for the second meeting seeking public input for Baldwin County's new 5-year strategic plan: we counted over thirty at the central annex auditorium in Roberstdale last Thursday.
Consultant Jeremy Stevens of the Tennessee-based Managing Results firm hired by the county commission to help formulate the plan:
“A strategic plan, once you’re able to put into words what those big goals and experiences are for the community, for the residents of Baldwin County, then you’re able to allocate your efforts, your resources, whether that’s dollars or people, to make sure you’ve influenced getting those things done.”
Issues raised by citizens included: maintenance of water detention ponds in subdivisions, "inventing" re-development, better training for Board of Adjustment members, better water access at Fort Morgan, "home rule" for the county (power to enact ordinances), adequately funding education/schools, need for impact fees, traffic congestion, adherence to watershed management plans, et al.
Additional private meeting have already been held with elected county/city leaders and other "stakeholders."
We asked if the public would be able to weigh in online at some point as well but have not received an answer yet.
When completed, the final plan will be presented to the Baldwin County Commission for acceptance.
t
|John Manelos addressing crowd
QUESTION: "WHAT ISSUES ARE FACING THE COUNTY"
Turnout was better for the second meeting seeking public input for Baldwin County's new 5-year strategic plan: we counted over thirty at the central annex auditorium in Roberstdale last Thursday.
Consultant Jeremy Stevens of the Tennessee-based Managing Results firm hired by the county commission to help formulate the plan:
“A strategic plan, once you’re able to put into words what those big goals and experiences are for the community, for the residents of Baldwin County, then you’re able to allocate your efforts, your resources, whether that’s dollars or people, to make sure you’ve influenced getting those things done.”
Issues raised by citizens included: maintenance of water detention ponds in subdivisions, "inventing" re-development, better training for Board of Adjustment members, better water access at Fort Morgan, "home rule" for the county (power to enact ordinances), adequately funding education/schools, need for impact fees, traffic congestion, adherence to watershed management plans, et al.
Additional private meeting have already been held with elected county/city leaders and other "stakeholders."
We asked if the public would be able to weigh in online at some point as well but have not received an answer yet.
When completed, the final plan will be presented to the Baldwin County Commission for acceptance.
|Louis Campomenosi speaking.
t
No comments:
Post a Comment